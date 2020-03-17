GDCR Attorneys at Law, which has offices in Marietta and Atlanta, announced that attorneys Stephanie Biddle and Wendy Kraby have been promoted to Member.
Biddle is a member of the Education Practice Group managing complex issues in Education Law, including in the area of Special Education Law. Prior to joining GDCR in 2017, she spent eight years as a litigator with King & Spalding where she assisted with complex litigation matters.
She graduated with honors from Emory University School of Law in 2008. She received her undergraduate degree from the University of St. Andrews in Scotland.
Kraby is a member of the corporate and real estate law groups. She joined the firm as part of the merger with Moore & Reese last year.
At the University of Georgia, she was the managing editor of the Red & Black student newspaper and went on to become a writer and editor at CNN before earning her law degree at Georgia State University’s College of Law.
For more information, visit https://www.gdcrlaw.com.
