GDCR Attorneys at Law, which has Marietta and Atlanta offices, announced attorneys Jenna Rubin and D. Austin Gillis have joined its Education Law team as associates.
Rubin and Gillis represent GDCR education clients and advise school systems throughout Georgia on employment and special education matters; development and oversight of policies and procedures; compliance with federal and state rules and regulations; student matters and discipline.
Rubin spent two years at the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals as a staff attorney and advised the Court on jurisdictional issues. Prior to GDCR, she practiced civil litigation defense at Swift, Currie, McGhee & Hiers.
She co-chairs the Georgia Bar Young Lawyers Division Advocates for Students with Disabilities Committee.
A Marietta native, Gillis has been practicing litigation since 2013. He spent three years working as the staff attorney for the Judge J. Stephen Schuster of the Superior Court of Cobb County. Prior to GDCR he was a member of the litigation department at Moore Ingram Johnson & Steele handling insurance/liability defense, commercial and business litigation.
Austin is admitted to practice in Georgia and Tennessee. He is also admitted to practice in the Georgia Court of Appeals, the Georgia Supreme Court, the U.S.District Court for the Northern District of Georgia, the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Georgia, the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee, the U.S. 11th Circuit Court of Appeals and the U.S. Supreme Court.
He is a two-time editor of the Cobb Bar News. He received the Cobb County Bar Association President’s Award in 2005.
For more information, visit https://www.gdcrlaw.com.
