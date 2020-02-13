On Feb. 13, Gas South and Cobb EMC broke ground on a renewable energy project that includes both solar and battery storage.
An estimated 1.85 MW of solar and 1 MW/4 MWh of battery storage is being added to the Cobb EMC campus to help power its operations. For perspective, that is enough energy to power approximately 200 homes for an entire year.
This method of energy storage will also help the cooperative learn how to better support solar and battery projects for large customers.
In April, Cobb EMC will add to the project and unveil three Smartflowers along Hwy 41, which can provide an additional 13,140 kWh of energy and afford the cooperative an approachable opportunity to educate the public about renewable energy.
The project is owned by Gas South for Cobb EMC to support future sustainability efforts for both companies. This arrangement provides Cobb EMC with the solar and battery output for 10 years, and will enable Cobb EMC to share solar energy back to the grid during certain periods of time.
The rooftop solar and energy storage solutions were developed by Creative Solar USA and Northern Reliability and are slated for completion by May 2020.
Cobb EMC is one of the first electric cooperatives in the nation to install battery storage and rooftop solar to power its operations.
For more information, visit www.GasSouth.com and www.cobbemc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.