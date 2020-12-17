Cobb-based Galt Pharmaceuticals announced the acquisition of a specialty branded product from Fortovia Therapeutics.
Effective Dec. 2, Galt added Oravig, the first and only orally-dissolving buccal tablet for oral thrush, to its growing portfolio of pharmaceutical assets.
“We are thrilled to add a branded product with distinctive clinical benefits to our growing product portfolio," said Barry Patel, CEO and co-founder of Galt. “We are committed to offering unique products that support unmet clinical needs to improve patients’ quality of life."
Oral thrush is an infection of the mouth caused by the Candida fungus, also known as yeast. The condition can affect people of all ages including older adults and those with weakened immune systems.
The deal represents a large market opportunity for the pharmaceutical company. Of the approximately 28 million total prescriptions currently written, filled and dispensed for oral thrush annually in the U.S., more than 22 million are filled for oncology and primary care patients, according to IQVIA Health.
"Oravig is a specialty product that fits nicely in our phranchise distribution model," said Wade Smith, PharmD, chair and co-founder of Galt. "It is the third product in our portfolio in as many years. We look forward to supplying Oravig to our phranchisees – just as we have Doral and Orphengesic Forte – both of which achieved record sales in 2020.”
Galt will launch Oravig in Q1 2021 through its unique phranchise sales and distribution model that leverages collaboration with independent pharmacies.
For more information, visit www.Oravig.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.