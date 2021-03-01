The spring season is upon us. Or, as it has formerly been known in Cobb County, "gala season."
This time last year, many of Cobb's nonprofit leaders were making tough decisions about whether or not to cancel their annual galas, which bring hundreds of thousands of dollars to their general funds and are crucial to their annual financial successes. Most had to cancel their events altogether because of the then-new coronavirus pandemic, some just days before the event. Others pushed them to the fall, believing the virus would be gone by then. Still others shifted their events to virtual galas, desperate for any amount of fundraising the digital platforms could provide.
But while many business leaders, politicians, philanthropists and supporters were disappointed they couldn't don their finest gowns and tuxes, most surely would have believed spring gala season 2021 would allow them to brush the dust off those finest of duds and support Cobb's nonprofits in a big and celebratory way.
None likely would have guessed that, a year later, the pandemic would still be looming and those nonprofits would be facing yet another year of tough decisions for their large gatherings.
"These dollars received from fundraisers are critical because they are unrestricted," said Shari Martin, executive director of the Cobb Community Foundation, which supports nonprofits across the county through funds and resources. "Much of the funding they receive in other ways - particularly right now from the CARES Act or other sources - those funds are often restricted to certain purposes. That doesn't help pay the light bill. The money from galas and other fundraisers go toward the organization as a whole, so that is critical."
Some of Cobb's largest nonprofits have decided to cancel their spring fundraisers altogether, while others hold out hope of hosting the event later in the year when most residents will have had the opportunity to be vaccinated and a large gathering can garner excitement rather than fear.
LiveSAFE Resources, which provides safety and resources to those impacted by domestic violence, sexual assault and elderly abuse, usually hosts its popular Tribute to Women of Achievement celebration and fundraiser in the spring. The event honors several women from the community who exemplify the qualities of leadership, achievement, dedication and generosity. The event also names one of those women as Woman of the Year, viewed by many as one of the biggest honors of the year in Cobb. The event went all-virtual last year, and the Marietta-based nonprofit's leaders recently announced that the spring 2021 Tribute event was "canceled," with the desire to still have it in October.
The Wellstar Foundation, which supports Cobb-based Wellstar Health System, raises several hundreds of thousands of dollars at its annual black tie-only spring fundraiser. Last year, the gala was moved to a virtual gala in August, but no decision has been announced for plans for this year's fundraiser; though, being a healthcare system, it's unlikely a large-scale, in-person event will be held any time soon.
MUST Ministries is a non-profit, faith-based organization helping people in our community break the cycle of poverty and homelessness. MUST provides basic necessities such as food, clothes and housing, free of charge, and is based in Marietta. The nonprofit has always been known for its different type of spring gala - often with a fun theme to encourage people to dress up according to the theme, but with the common aspects of a gala such as a silent auction, dinner and live music. But the costume shops may once again see a few less sales from MUST supporters this year as the event has likely been canceled altogether, once again. Still, just like with many other nonprofits, the need for fundraising that galas like these provide is still critical.
"During this extraordinary time, all of us are rearranging plans and changing how we do things," MUST CEO Dr. Ike Reighard said. "Unfortunately, in the world of poverty, the needs are getting greater and the timeframe is urgent. We have more children lacking food usually obtained at schools, more parents losing their jobs, more eviction notices causing homelessness and more hopelessness over the present and future. In addition to needing more financial support than ever, MUST Ministries is making decisions that abide by health recommendations. We asked our precious volunteers to shelter in place to stay safe, but we continue to feed thousands of people, shelter the homeless and offer case management to those in our housing program."
One type of popular fundraising event that would normally take place around this time that encourages fancy attire but operates a little different from the typical gala is the "Dancing With the Stars" model. The Georgia Metropolitan Dance Theatre on the Marietta Square hosts a sold-out crowd each year for its Dancing With the Stars Marietta event, while Loving Arms Cancer Outreach hosts its popular Dancing With the Stars Cobb County. Both are major fundraisers for the nonprofits, but both will have to wait a few more months, if not another year, to present local "celebrities" dancing for mirror ball trophies. GMDT is hosting an "All Stars" event this year with past winners and participants once again competing for the title, which has been pushed - with fingers crossed - to October. The 2020 event was likely one of the last large events held in Cobb last year, as it came just before the lock down in February. Loving Arms had to cancel its 2020 event altogether, and no plans for 2021 have been announced yet.
But some nonprofits, like the Center for Family Resources, have taken a more creative approach to its spring fundraiser. CFR CEO Melanie Kagan had to make the hard decision to cancel the nonprofit's 2020 gala just days before the event as the country was put on lockdown just before the large-scale event was to take place. This year, instead of taking the chance that the nonprofit could be put in a similar position once again, Kagan and her staff came up with the idea to host a fundraising event titled "Parade of Playhouses."
This special showcase brings together design and construction teams to create unique children’s playhouses that will be showcased to help raise awareness for the children and families that the nonprofit serves. The 2021 Parade of Playhouses event replaces CFR's annual gala and is raising critical funds to support the nonprofit's mission-based work of preventing childhood homelessness and supporting families on the path to stability and success. Town Center at Cobb will host the playhouses in April and display the one-of-a-kind designs. Each house is a fully functional piece of art, uniquely designed and brought to life by CFR's volunteer build teams. The playhouses will then be auctioned and raffled off in May.
"Luckily, many of the nonprofits I'm talking to are saying that donors have been incredibly generous during this time," Martin said. "They realize the need that is there and those companies that normally would sponsor a gala have been more than happy to have their commitments remain in place. Those nonprofit organizations that have transitioned to a virtual fundraiser are receiving the same level of support, which is great, but the need is greater. Organizations like MUST and CFR that are providing basic needs services are seeing that the volume of people seeking things like food and rental assistance have at least tripled. So they need even more support now than ever before."
