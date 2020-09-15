Futren Hospitality took a new avenue in the service industry and stepped foot into the landscaping world.
The hospitality company acquired Precision Enterprises, Landscape Services and rebranded it as Highground Land and Hardscapes LLC. Based in Cobb County, the landscaping company has over 30 years of service in the metro Atlanta area and has built a reputation of excellent work and client loyalty.
Mitch Rhoden, president of Futren Hospitality, hopes to continue to grow that legacy while bringing in a refreshed standard of communication and design for current and future clients.
The team is led by former owner Duncan MacNeil in the role of general manager with the assistance of Matt Jay as the operations manager.
For more information, call 770-321-5200 or visit www.highgroundlandscapes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.