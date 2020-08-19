Friday at 5 p.m. is the deadline to apply for a SelectCobb Small Business Relief Grant.
Cobb County Government is partnering with SelectCobb to offer the county’s small businesses a funding opportunity to help mitigate financial hardships created by the coronavirus pandemic. These grants can be a lifeline to keeping one's business open.
Eligible businesses can apply to receive up to $40,000 in grant funding to use toward personnel, rent, utilities and acquiring PPE to ensure the safety of their employees.
For a full list of eligibility requirements, frequently asked questions and additional resources, visit selectcobb.com/grants.
