Cobb Youth Leadership is seeking applications for members of its 2021-2022 class.
CYL is a development program sponsored by the Leadership Cobb Alumni Association and Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta that focuses on developing leadership skills through interactive participation. Created in 1989, the program provides students a unique opportunity to learn about their community as well as meet and interact with students from other high schools.
Students attending public or private high schools or home-school students in Cobb County must complete and submit an application for CYL in the spring of their sophomore year. Applications are reviewed by the CYL Steering Committee and approximately 55 students are chosen for the class. Students participate in the program during their junior year of high school.
Students may complete the online form at www.cobbchamber.org. All applications must be submitted by Friday.
For more information, contact Katie Guice at 770-859-2334 or kguice@cobbchamber.org.
