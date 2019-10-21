Freeman Mathis & Gary LLP, 100 Galleria Parkway, Suite 1600 in the Cumberland area, announced the opening of its Providence, Rhode Island office.
FMG’s newest office expands the firm to over 160 attorneys nationally in 19 offices in 10 states. The new office initially will be staffed by five attorneys — Neil Hartzell, Jennifer Markowski, Warren Hutchison, Marc Finkel and Catherine Scott.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.