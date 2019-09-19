Freeman Mathis & Gary LLP, 100 Galleria Parkway, Suite 1600 in the Cumberland area, announced that Beth Beskin will be joining the firm as a partner.
Beskin is an attorney with decades of litigation, transactional and regulatory experience. Her practice has included a variety of federal and state court matters and also appellate work involving commercial contracts, employee benefits, fraud and tort. She most recently served as an Assistant Attorney General for the State of Georgia in the Medicaid fraud division.
She also has had a distinguished career in the political arena. She was elected to serve as a state representative in the Georgia General Assembly from 2015 to 2019. During that time, she served as the chief deputy whip for the majority party caucus. She has served as a member of the Georgia Judicial Nominating Commission, the Georgia Commission on Child Support as well as on the Capitol Arts Standards Commission. Beskin is a former geologist, as well as a former pension plan administrator.
For more information, visit www.fmglaw.com.
