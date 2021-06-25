Freeman Mathis & Gary LLP, 100 Galleria Parkway in the Cumberland area, announced that Nicholas Jajko has joined the firm as senior counsel in FMG's National Data Security, Privacy & Technology practice section.
Jajko will work in the Philadelphia office.
For more information, visit www.fmglaw.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.