Freeman Mathis & Gary LLP, 100 Galleria Parkway, Suite 1600 in the Cumberland area, recently announced the opening of its New Haven, Connecticut office.
FMG’s new office expands the firm to over 160 attorneys nationally in 18 offices in nine states.
The New Haven office will be led by Fred Knopf, who brings three decades of experience trying complex financial and commercial matters across the country. Knopf serves as primary general and trial counsel for one of the nation’s premier publicly traded investment banking and asset management firms.
For more information, visit www.fmglaw.com.
