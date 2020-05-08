Freeman Mathis & Gary LLP, 100 Galleria Parkway, Suite 1600 in the Cumberland area, announced that Kirsten Patzer, Shawn Bingham, Kurt Lofgren and Brian O'Donnell are joining the team in different offices across the country.
Bingham joins as a partner in the Atlanta office. He will practice in the firm’s Insurance Coverage and Commercial Litigation/D&O National Practice Sections.
Patzer joins as a partner in FMG’s Boston office. She is a trial attorney with a practice focused on representing and counseling financial services firms, financial advisors and registered investment advisors.
Lofgren joins as of counsel to FMG and senior compliance and regulatory consultant at the firm. In this role, he helps clients develop effective compliance programs consistent with their business strategies, create effective risk mitigation programs and resolve regulatory issues.
O'Donnell joins as a senior compliance consultant of the Compliance and Regulatory Consulting team at FMG. Prior to joining the firm, he was vice president of product distribution compliance for Ameriprise Financial Inc.
For more information, visit www.fmglaw.com.
