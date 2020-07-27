Freeman Mathis & Gary LLP, 100 Galleria Parkway, Suite 1600 in the Cumberland area, announced the continued growth of their California team.
Ken Coronel joins FMG as a partner in the Los Angeles office.
John Moot is a Senior Counsel and will practice in FMG’s San Diego office, Josue Aparicio is an associate in the San Francisco office and Adam Khan is an associate in the Sacramento office.
For more information, visit www.fmglaw.com.
