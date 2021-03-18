Freeman Mathis & Gary LLP, which has a local office at 100 Galleria Parkway, Suite 1600 in the Cumberland area, announced that Bob Marcovitch has joined the firm as a partner.
He will co-chair the firm's National Appellate Advocacy Practice Section.
A Massachusetts native, Marcovitch is admitted to the Georgia and Massachusetts Bars. He will work primarily out of the Cumberland office. He spends parts of the year in New England and will also work in the firm's Boston office.
Marcovitch has concentrated his practice in appellate advocacy since the early 1990s. His prior experience includes serving as Assistant U.S. Attorney in the Appellate Section of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia in Atlanta.
His over three decades of legal experience include extensive experience in state and federal trial and appellate courts across the country in a wide variety of subject matters.
For several years, he has been an Adjunct Instructor at Georgia State University College of Law, where he teaches a class in Georgia Appellate Practice as well as writing components of substantive classes in Products Liability, Legislation and Administrative Law.
For more information, visit www.fmglaw.com.
