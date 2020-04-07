Freeman Mathis & Gary LLP, 100 Galleria Parkway, Suite 1600 in the Cumberland area, announced the expansion of its Cherry Hill, New Jersey office with eight new attorneys.
FMG now has over 170 attorneys nationally in 19 offices in 10 states.
For more information, visit www.fmglaw.com.
