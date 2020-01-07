Freeman Mathis & Gary LLP, 100 Galleria Parkway, Suite 1600 in the Cumberland area, announced that Richard Bortnick has joined the firm as a partner and will practice in the firm’s Philadelphia and Cherry Hill, New Jersey offices.
He is a leader in the industry, frequently speaking at specialized forums and has written on many cyber-risk prevention topics. He was named Advisen’s Cyber Risk Network 2015 Person of the Year.
For more information, visit www.fmglaw.com.
