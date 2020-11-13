Empowering and Developing Entrepreneur for Greater Success will host a free sales training webinar "Amp Up Your Sales in 2021" on Nov. 19.
The free class, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., will help new and seasoned entrepreneurs learn how to sell.
Registration is required. To register, visit theedgegeorgia.org.
