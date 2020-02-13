Cobb District Attorney Joyette M. Holmes announced that more than two dozen prospective employers will be accepting applications at the Job Fair and Resource Expo, part of Project Restore 360, on Feb. 29.
The free event will run from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Riverside Epicenter, 135 Riverside Parkway in Austell. Michael Murphy, BOC Chairman Michael Boyce’s assistant for Special Projects, is coordinating the event.
Some of the employers scheduled to attend are - Amazon, Omni Hotel at the Battery, UPS, Epic Roofing, MAK Construction, Peachtree Tents and Events, Peoplelink Staffing, Novus Solutions and Swissport Cargo Services.
Participants can learn about first-time homebuyer programs from several local banks, financial literacy and career placement assistance, as well as take advantage of free mammograms and other health screenings.
The offices of District Attorney Holmes and Solicitor General Barry Morgan are also sponsoring a record restriction event to coincide with the job fair, but the record restriction portion is at capacity. No on-site applications for record restriction will be accepted.
