Four orthopaedic surgeons from Atlanta-based Resurgens Orthopaedics, which has offices in Cobb County, have successfully passed all requirements to be certified by the American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery.
Resurgens Orthopaedics has the highest number of board-certified orthopaedic surgeons in Georgia and is the practice with the largest number of orthopaedic physicians to achieve Board Certification in the state this year.
The surgeons are:
- Dr. Lattisha Bilbrew, hand specialty, operating out of the Decatur and Snellville offices.
- Dr. Michael Clark, foot & ankle specialty, operating out of the St. Joseph’s/Sandy Springs office.
- Dr. Brooks Ficke, hand specialty, operating out of the Roswell, St. Joseph’s/Sandy Springs and Cumming offices.
- Dr. Mikael Starecki, hand specialty, operating out of the Austell, Douglasville, Vinings and West Cobb offices.
Achieving board certification requires successful completion of a rigorous process established by the ABOS, which includes education and practice requirements credentialing, a written examination and an oral assessment based on the physician’s own cases.
