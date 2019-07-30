Cobb-based Delta Community Credit Union announced that in addition to fall classes four Cobb County teens are starting part-time jobs as professional bank tellers.
As participants in Work-Based Learning programs at their respective schools, the students were hired to take part in the Delta Community Credit Union High School Apprentice Program.
Amani Riggs, a senior at McEachern High School; Samantha Hadi and Tanya Garcia, both of Campbell High School; and Nikki Govani of Sprayberry High School, all began working this week as part-time tellers in Delta Community branches in Marietta and East Cobb.
These students are among two dozen high school juniors and seniors from throughout metro Atlanta who will spend the 2019-2020 academic year working in Delta Community branches near their homes. In addition to a paycheck, the apprentices receive the same professional training as full-time tellers and a career path at Georgia’s largest credit union.
