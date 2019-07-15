Four physicians from Alliance Spine and Pain Centers, which has locations in Cobb County, ranked among metro Atlanta's Top Doctors in Atlanta magazine's July issue.
Half of the physicians in the publication’s pain medicine category come from this one practice. Those physicians were Drs. David Gale, Allen Hord and David Rosenfeld. Dr. Michael Schaufele appears in the physical medicine and rehabilitation category.
Most of these doctors have appeared on the Top Doctors list in previous years.
Atlanta magazine uses a database of top doctors compiled by Castle Connolly Medical Ltd., an established healthcare research company based in New York, to assist in its annual effort. This year the publication honors 860 physicians. Doctors are nominated for consideration through both a nationwide survey and a peer nomination process open to licensed physicians.
David W. Gale
Dr. Gale practices at the Marietta location.
He received his medical degree at Ohio State University. He completed his residency at Wilford Hall Medical Center Residency and fellowship at University of Texas, San Antonio. He is board certified in both anesthesiology and pain medicine, and he has an ABA subspecialty certificate in pain management. He belongs to the American Society of Anesthesiologists; American Society of Interventional Pain Physicians; Georgia Society of Anesthesiologists; Georgia Society of Interventional Pain Physicians (president); International Spine Intervention Society; and North American Spine Society.
He is also a previous Top Doctor honoree.
Allen H. Hord
Dr. Hord practices at the Atlanta location. He has 30 years of pain management experience in the Atlanta area.
He is a pioneer in the interventional pain management field – recognized by peers and patients as a chronic pain expert, educator, researcher, administrator and philanthropist. He’s an expert in treatments including epidural injections, facet and medial branch blocks, radiofrequency ablation, sympathetic blocks and spinal cord stimulation. He’s board certified in anesthesiology and was one of the first doctors in the U.S. to become board certified in pain medicine.
He was Alliance Spine and Pain Centers’ chief medical officer from 2013-2018, and he’s currently medical director for the practice. He also has served a decade on the board of directors of Flying Doctors America, organizing medical missions in Asia, South America and Haiti.
Since 2010, Dr. Hord has been recognized annually as a Top Doctor.
David J. Rosenfeld
Dr. Rosenfeld practices at the Atlanta location. He has 25 years of pain management expertise. He is also recognized as a pioneer in Georgia for interventional pain procedures.
He received his medical degree from Ochsner Medical Foundation in New Orleans, Louisiana. He is fellowship trained and board certified in both anesthesiology and pain medicine. He has published several studies on pain medicine and anesthesiology. He belongs to the American Society of Anesthesiologists; American Academy of Pain Medicine; and American Society of Interventional Pain Physicians.
Since 2010, Dr. Rosenfeld has been recognized annually as a Top Doctor.
Michael K. Schaufele
Dr. Schaufele practices at the Marietta location. He has more than 25 years of pain management expertise.
He combines cutting edge pain management treatments with more traditional non-surgical procedures and rehabilitative care. His specialties include regenerative medicine, particularly PRP, A2M and BMAC. He received his medical degree at the University of Frankfurt Medical School in Frankfurt, Germany. He completed fellowships at Harvard Medical School, Boston, Massachusetts and the Spine Center Munich Harlaching in Germany.
He belongs to the American Academy of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation; International Spine Intervention Society; American Society of Interventional Pain Physicians; and the Interventional Orthopedics Foundation Awards.
Since 2012, Dr. Schaufele has been recognized annually as a Top Doctor.
For more information, visit SpinePains.com.
