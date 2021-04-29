The Cobb Chamber’s Cobb Executive Women program will have a hybrid luncheon on May 14.
The guest speaker is Dr. Karmetria Burton, corporate executive and founder of the Paint Your Lips Red movement. She will speak on leadershift – shifting one's leadership to drive for success. Dr. Burton’s presentation will help attendees to gain the ability and willingness to make leadership changes that will positively enhance organizational and personal growth.
As a transformational leader, Dr. Burton has worked in various strategic management-level positions with national and international responsibility involving diversity and inclusion for such companies as Xerox, AT&T and Intercontinental Hotels Group where she served as manager of supplier diversity.
Registration is now open to attend the luncheon at the Cobb Chamber or via Zoom at www.cobbchamber.org/events. The program begins at 11:15 a.m. In-person attendance is $15 for CEW members and $20 for CEW guests. Registration is free for virtual attendees and a Zoom link will be sent in a registration confirmation email.
For more information, contact Rebecca Chadwick at rchadwick@cobbchamber.org.
