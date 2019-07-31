Less than a year after closing its doors, the site of the former Sears store at Cumberland Mall is showing signs of life with an entertainment facility among the tenants expected to locate there.
Round1 Bowling & Amusement’s website listed Cumberland Mall as a “future location” Wednesday, with the chain billing itself as a “state-of-the-art entertainment company offering fun the whole family can enjoy,” with offerings such as bowling, arcades, pool tables, private karaoke rooms, pingpong and food.
The company’s listing tracks with a Tomorrow’s News Today Atlanta report on Tuesday that said Round1 would occupy the entire lower level of the former Sears store, at around 85,000 square feet, while Dick's Sporting Goods and Golf Galaxy would open across about 70,000 square feet of the upper floor, with roughly 16,000 square feet remaining for other tenants. The website does not attribute any sources for the information.
Golf Galaxy is owned by Dick’s Sporting Goods, and opened its first store in 1997, according to its website. The golf-specialty retailer claims to have been “the world's first and only interactive golf store,” offering lessons, computer video swing analysis and on-staff PGA and LPGA professionals along with brand name equipment, apparel and accessories.
If the three stores ultimately land, they would almost fully replace what had been one of Cumberland Mall’s three anchors, along with Macy’s and Costco. Sears Holdings announced last August that it would close 46 of its Kmart and Sears stores, including its Sears at Cumberland Mall. It scheduled the closures for late last year.
Phone and email messages seeking confirmation and details of the stores’ impending arrival directed to Chicago-based Brookfield Properties, which manages Cumberland Mall, were not returned Tuesday or Wednesday.
When asked if one or any of the three reported stores would open in the former Sears site, Cobb Commissioner Bob Ott, who oversees the Cumberland area, would not confirm such details.
“I have not been given permission to confirm or deny what I know. My understanding is they do have letters of intent for both the upper and lower floors of Sears, which is important for their lease agreements with their other tenants,” Ott said. “So that’s a positive sign.”
Ott said mall officials are scheduled to come before the county commission at its Aug. 20 zoning meeting to change some of its driveway configurations, which he has been told is in anticipation of the incoming tenants.
The commissioner also said he was set to meet with mall owners in the coming days to “continue discussions on future development of the site.” Also within such talks is the potential, he said, for temporarily using the former Sears Auto Center in the Cumberland Mall’s parking lot as an interim fire station during some events at nearby SunTrust Park until the county can build a new Station 29.
Work on the former Sears store space, Tomorrow’s News Today Atlanta reported, will likely begin before the end of the year, with the three newcomers opening in mid- to late 2020.
Sears still maintains a Cobb presence, including an appliance outlet store in Marietta on Roswell Road between Interstate 75 and Cobb Parkway, while at Town Center Mall in Kennesaw it operates a store and auto center, according to the store’s list of Georgia locations.
Other Sears-branded stores remaining within the metro Atlanta area include locations in Cumming, Douglasville, Lawrenceville, Snellville and Tucker.
Recent years have seen other major retailers close their doors in Cobb and other areas. In March 2018, Toys R Us announced it would close 735 stores across the country, including its Babies R Us stores. The move led to the closure of Kennesaw’s Babies R Us and Toys R Us locations, both on Barrett Parkway. Also closing was Cumberland’s Toys R Us on Cobb Parkway, not far from Cumberland Mall.
In 2016, Cobb also lost two Sports Authority stores — one in Cumberland off Cobb Parkway and Akers Mill Road and another near Town Center Mall off Cobb Place Boulevard — after the bankrupt Englewood, Colorado-based company failed to find a buyer for the two locations and other remaining stores.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.