As the war continues in Ukraine and the Russian economy buckles under the weight of sanctions, President Joe Biden warned Americans in March food shortages would be a real consequence, as both countries are major wheat exporters.
“It’s going to be real,” he said. “The price of these sanctions is not just imposed upon Russia; it’s imposed upon an awful lot of countries as well, including European countries and our country as well. Both Russia and Ukraine have been the breadbasket of Europe in terms of wheat, for example — just to give you one example.”
Partner and Manufacturing Practice Leader Christopher Fagan at Moore Colson CPAs and Advisors in Cobb County said while local residents aren’t likely to experience bare shelves as citizens of other countries are, they are likely to feel the hurt in their wallets.
“If you think about what we’ve gone through in the past two years, we’ve had several food shortages as it concerns supply chain and logistics restraints,” he said.
When it comes to the food shortages as a result of the war in Ukraine, Fagan said there are two key factors contributing to the shortage: wheat and fertilizer. Russia and Belarus are under sanctions by the U.S. and several other countries for their involvement in the Ukrainian invasion.
“(Russia, Belarus and Ukraine) provide roughly 20 to 25% of the worlds wheat, so when you look at wheat and barely, those types of products, those are going to be more expensive for people and they may be in short supply because of the amount those countries supply,” he said. “The other factor specifically that really impacts other countries more so than the U.S. but some of the U.S. is that Russia is one of the largest exporters of fertilizer in the world... There’s going to be higher prices and shortages related to that.”
The U.S. is rather self-sufficient when it comes to producing fertilizer, Fagan said, but produce imported to the U.S. from countries such as Brazil and Mexico will be impacted.
“There’s going to be a shortage at some point in the future because those farmers don’t have access to the fertilizer,” he said. “Now they’re trying to resource that, I think Canada is trying to step up and fill some of the void, but when you look at the war in Ukraine specifically those are the key drivers that would impact the food shortages globally.”
Roger Tutterow, a professor of economics and director of the Econometric Center at Kennesaw State University, said food prices have been rising before the Ukrainian-Russian engagement.
“Over the last 12 months, food prices are up 7.9%, which is on pace with the overall consumer inflation,” he said. “We have been wrestling with supply chain issues in the economy for close to two years. Ukraine is a major supplier in the world’s wheat market so there is of course the prospect that wheat shortages, or reduced production of wheat, could cause food to see some upward pressure.”
If the war continues, it could essentially render 2022 as a bad year for wheat production, Tutterow said.
“With a product like wheat you have to plant it at the right time of the year... Even if the conflict ended today there could be a residual effect on wheat for the year,” he said.
Because the U.S. provides a majority of it’s own wheat production, local consumers will experience the cost of inflation but are unlikely to experience a true shortage, Tutterow said.
“The less affluent nations are going to have less capacity to compete on the market for agricultural products if there are shortages,” he said.
Fagan warns that local consumers in Cobb will experience a shrinkage in the variety of wheat products thanks to the shortage.
“I don’t think you’re going to go to the store and find that there’s no bread,” he said. “There’s not going to be a shortage of Publix bread, but it’s going to cost you significantly more.”
Ingredients used in carb-heavy diets such as wheat and corn are commodities with market prices that can change drastically depending on current affairs, much as oil does, Fagan said.
“I anticipate we’ll mostly feel it in our pocket book,” he said.
When asked if these costs would be significant compared to the already rising cost of food due to inflation, Fagan said it will likely parallel the recent change in gas prices.
“The gas was already expensive prior to the war in Ukraine,” he said. “When you look at what’s occurred since the war… We’re probably paying 33% more per gallon than we were. Those same market forces are impacting the wheat and produce that we’re buying. I would imagine that you would see similar cost flux in these products.”
Fagan said consumers should be seeing these changes in food prices sooner rather than later, if they haven’t already.
“Things that come in plastic containers — plastics are a petroleum-based product — so you’re going to see cost fluctuation upward on everything related to packaging but more so as it relates to the food products,” he said.
On the hospitality side of business, Fagan said restaurateurs will certainly feel the effect of rising costs on their fresh produce.
“It’s going to take time,” he said. “If you think about produce, produce grows in growing season and a lot of the growing seasons for a lot of items are just now starting to happen, depending on the geography you’re in. down the road when these items typically are mature and ready to harvest, for example whatever we’re importing from Brazil, we’re probably three to six months away from seeing drastic cost increases from those produce items.”
Despite rising food costs, Fagan said he doesn’t suspect many restaurants will need to shutter their doors.
“I think there’s a willingness on the consumers’ parts to pay more,” he said. “While I realize people are cutting back on their dining out habits, there’s also wage inflation that’s made people better able to follow increase prices as they relate to dining out and at the grocery store... If we were to get into a recessionary period where there were significant job loses compounded with rising food costs, then that would be particularly devastating to the hospitality industry, but as things are going right now, generally speaking, people are making more money than they ever have.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.