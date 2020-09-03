Cobb Community Foundation president and CEO Shari Martin has been recognized by Food Security for America for her Exemplary Leadership Uniting Cobb during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, CCF, in partnership with local non-profit organizations, such as Food Security for America, businesses and community leaders, has been supporting a variety of initiatives to provide much-needed resources to Cobb families, including access to food, rental assistance, childcare and other basic needs. CCF is primarily funded by the revenues generated through its charitable fund services, as well as the organization’s Corporate Community Champion program and other direct contributions.
For more information, visit www.foodsecurityforamerica.org and www.cobbfoundation.org.
