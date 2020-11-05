Freeman Mathis & Gary LLP, which has a local office at 100 Galleria Parkway, Suite 1600 in the Cumberland area, was recognized by U.S. News & World Report and Best Lawyers in their 2021 annual list of America’s "Best Law Firms."
Five of FMG’s practice sections were ranked nationally and 24 of FMG’s office practice teams were ranked regionally. FMG was nationally ranked in the areas of Construction Law, Insurance Law, Labor Law - Management, Litigation - Construction and Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions - Defendants.
FMG’s local office practice team was ranked regionally in the areas of Civil Rights Law, Construction Law, Employment Law - Management, Insurance Law, Labor Law - Management, Litigation - Construction, Litigation - Insurance, Litigation - Intellectual Property and Municipal Law.
For more information, visit www.fmglaw.com.
