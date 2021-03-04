Freeman Mathis & Gary LLP, which has a local office at 100 Galleria Parkway, Suite 1600 in the Cumberland area, announced that it has opened a Hartford, Connecticut office.
The firm now has 20 offices, which collectively are located in 10 states. With this new addition, FMG has over 210 lawyers nationally.
Steven Malitz joins the firm as a partner and office chair. Also joining the firm as partners are Maria Alexander, Michael Kenney, Janice Lai and Christopher Lynch, together with associates Edward Storck and Shanique Fenlator.
Each of the Firm’s new attorneys formerly practiced with the Connecticut law firm of Ryan Ryan DeLuca LLP.
For more information, visit www.fmglaw.com.
