Freeman Mathis & Gary LLP, which has a local office at 100 Galleria Parkway, Suite 1600 in the Cumberland area, announced that Alicia Santocki has joined the firm as a partner in the New York City office.
She will also practice in the firm’s offices in Newark, New Jersey and New Haven, Connecticut; and serve as managing director of FMG Assurance.
For more information, visit www.fmglaw.com.
