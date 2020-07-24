District 2 Cobb County Commissioner Bob Ott recognized in his weekly newsletter this week the milestone anniversary of a Cobb County Fleet Management employee.
Philip Webster, an Auto Technician III, is celebrating 25 years with the department. He began in 1995 and has played a pivotal role in maintaining the fleet as it transitioned through the years.
