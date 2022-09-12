As Chairwoman of the Cobb Chamber, my primary initiatives include the support of our young professionals and the bolstering of Cobb County’s workforce pipeline. The crux of both of these initiatives is a healthy and effective education system—something I am proud to say the chamber and Georgia Power is working hard to support.
The Cobb Chamber knows the importance of not only showing appreciation for educators in our community, but also encouraging area businesses, parents and civic groups to take an active role in enhancing the quality of education in Cobb County as a whole. They do this primarily through the Partners in Education program. PIE is a collective effort of the chamber, the Cobb County Public School District and Marietta City Schools that matches businesses and organizations with schools to provide extra funding, unique services and volunteer support. The vision behind the PIE program is to enrich the learning experience of Cobb’s children so that all develop a strong academic foundation, skills and core values that will benefit them in their community life and in a career.
And that’s what I love about Partners in Education. These partnerships help schools and students flourish, but the ROI for participating businesses is also deep and meaningful. Businesses can gain a heightened awareness of present and future job needs, understand the quality and needs of the public school systems, be recognized as a community involved company, and improve the education of future employees and customers. I am proud to say that my own company, Georgia Power, has been a longtime member of the Partners in Education program.
Currently, the total number of partnerships in Cobb County and the City of Marietta is around 1,300. Pre-COVID, the total estimated value of our Partners in Education program to the Cobb County and Marietta City Schools for 2019 was $11.4 million. About 10,400 Partners in Education volunteers invested 58,500 hours in their partner schools, and schools received a cash infusion of $5.6 million and an additional $4.3 million in donated goods and services.
These numbers represent just a small portion of what supporting our schools does in the long run. A stronger education system means a stronger workforce pipeline—a pipeline that continually floods Cobb County businesses with a uniquely-qualified workforce. There’s a reason why Cobb is the No. 1 place to do business in the No. 1 state to do business.
Any business in Cobb County and the surrounding area is eligible to participate as a Partner in Education. Businesses that are also members of the chamber receive a special badge and category in the chamber’s membership directory to help promote their business as a key contributor to the education community. My challenge to you, business owners and community leaders, is to consider how you and your business can become involved in the success of our schools. Every person and business is equipped to bring something unique to the table, whether it’s time, training, awareness or gifts.
Eastwood Baptist Church partners with Sawyer Road Elementary School, who speak highly of their five-plus year relationship.
“Eastwood Baptist Church been so supportive of our school. Every August, they donate 100 to 150 backpacks with school supplies, and during the school year they bring more supplies to our teachers and students. They are always reaching out to us for any donations or any help that we need, and we love working with them in the best interest of our students, parents and staff. We so value our relationship with them.”
Similarly, Francosi LLC has a strong relationship with Birney Elementary School, which said:
“This partner consistently demonstrates an appreciation for school staff and contributes to student success. They are an amazing motivator for students. Francosi LLC is committed to recognizing students and staff for their great work at Birney Elementary School, and we are proud to partner with this organization to serve our community!”
But the Cobb Chamber’s salute to education doesn’t end there. Annually, the chamber celebrates all Cobb County and Marietta City and post-secondary Teachers of the Year with an invitation-only breakfast followed by a public pep rally, where local students cheer on their favorite teacher of the year. This is followed by a Handprint Unveiling Ceremony where Teachers of the Year permanently stamp their handprints in concrete alongside past winners in the Marietta Square.
Other programs include Teacher for a Day and Principal for a Day, where Cobb County business leaders are given the opportunity to work side-by-side a Teacher of the Year or principal for a day. Through shadowing and meeting with other teachers and students, participants gain firsthand knowledge of the challenges and opportunities local schools face daily.
Elizabeth Weaver, with Elizabeth’s Edibles Personal Chef Services, enjoyed the challenge of being Principal for a Day at Compton Elementary School.
“Some days you get to do something fantastic! That happened today," she said. "I was Principal for a Day at Compton Elementary School in Powder Springs. Beth Lair, the real principal, is one amazing lady. She has a top-notch team making fantastic learning happen at this school. I was only there for one day. The administrators work their tails off and they said today was a slow day. Ha! Thank you to the Cobb Chamber for making this program happen. I was honored to be a small part of it. I hope to help this school with many projects in the future. Compton has a new fan for life!”
For more information about Partners in Education, contact Twana Roots at troots@cobbchamber.org. For more about Give Our Schools a Hand or the chamber’s other education programs, contact Jani Dix at jdix@cobbchamber.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.