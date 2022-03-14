In February, the Cobb Chamber kicked off its annual membership campaign at Marquee Monday. The membership campaign is vital to the chamber’s success, and it’s also a connection point for me and the relationship I have with this amazing organization.
When I was first introduced to the chamber in 2015, one of my first duties was to join the membership campaign. When I think back to that time, I have to admit, I was clueless! Kim Menefee, executive director of the Cumberland Community Improvement District, was the chamber chairwoman at the time, and she quickly introduced me to many members who helped me to get acquainted. Cobb County was a new territory for me, and the chamber was an excellent way to connect with business leaders.
Every year, when the chamber kicks off its membership campaign, I’m reminded of the power of connection that the Cobb chamber provides. Through its mission, the chamber is focused on helping companies to start, grow and prosper.
The chamber works to ensure that Cobb County is a healthy place to do business and a remarkable place to live. By joining the Cobb Chamber, businesses become part of an alliance of the area's most innovative, informed and determined professionals. Sometimes, when you’re leading a company or starting a new business, it can feel like a lonely experience. I can assure you that the chamber’s membership is filled with fellow business owners and leaders who can offer the support and resources you need for your next stage of growth.
The chamber offers such a wide array of programs and events, it may feel overwhelming at first. As you are leading your business to recovery, there are many demands on your time. Many of the chamber’s membership benefits require no investment of time. Plus, many businesses don’t realize that when your business joins the chamber, those membership benefits extend to every employee. The entire company is able to utilize the chamber’s programs and events. This can be a great source for professional development for employees in all stages of their careers. The chamber offers specialized networking groups like Cobb Executive Women, Cobb Young Professionals and CEO Roundtable to meet the needs of your workforce. Each program offers the chance for peer-to-peer networking, mentoring and professional growth through monthly events. In addition, each of these programs also offer leadership opportunities for your employees through various committees and volunteer opportunities. When you empower your staff with engaging opportunities for growth, your business is stronger.
Another area of the chamber’s mission is its advocacy efforts, ensuring that our county is a healthy place to do business. Throughout the year, the chamber actively works with local-, state- and federal-level elected officials, bringing the concerns and viewpoints of its business members to their ears. The chamber’s largest and fastest-growing committee of volunteers is the Government Affairs Committee. All are welcome to join monthly meetings to hear updates from public policy leaders and discuss active and pending legislation that affects businesses.
I’ve been told by many that one of my strengths is relationship building. And, that’s why I love my role at Georgia Power, but it’s also why I love the Cobb chamber. The chamber is all about making connections and building strong relationships to grow business. If you are interested in investing in Cobb’s success and if you’re looking to make your business stronger, I encourage you to join the Cobb chamber. And, I would be happy to connect with you!
