It can be easy to look at our careers as just what we do daily—but when we spend so much of our lives working, it’s worth taking a step back and deciding how to make the most of our time. “Never stop learning” is a phrase that is so important in our careers—and means so much to the new generation of young men and women I encounter every day through my work with Georgia Power and the Cobb Chamber.
Professional development opportunities are important at every stage, but when you are a young professional just starting out, educational development and learning opportunities should be built into your career plan and regularly sought out. When you invest in your personal and professional growth regularly, you can easily evaluate growth and the positive strides you are making toward your goals.
As business and community leaders, we often hear that we need to make learning a top priority in our organizations. That we need to make time to send our young professionals to events and conferences, and to nudge them toward volunteer or speaking opportunities. Often, this can be unrealistic. Which is why I encourage my peers, especially managers of young professionals, to use the chamber as their most powerful tool to engage and excite their young workers.
The chamber’s Cobb Young Professionals group offers a well-rounded approach to professional development. Through monthly socials and programs, YPers can network with other young professionals and hear from leaders in our communities on topics that will influence them within the workplace. CYP deepens involvement through additional group workshops, volunteer opportunities and leadership luncheons that give YPers face time with some of the most prominent business and community leaders in Cobb County. And here’s the best part: if your company is a chamber member, most CYP events are free to attend.
I would encourage you to check in and have a conversation with your young professionals, whether they’re in the workplace or your own home. Challenge them with questions like, are you on a path that is going to get you closer to your goals? Are you waiting on things to come to you instead of taking control of your growth? The chamber can help fulfill these goals through intentional opportunities.
Need personal guidance and answers to life’s tough questions? CYP created the Next Generation Mentoring Program in 2013 to build connections between members of CYP and established members of the chamber. Mentees are selected and paired with a mentor for eight months, growing professionally and gaining the insight to successfully launch their careers and achieve personal goals.
Here’s what mentee Bobby Allard with McCarthy Building Companies said about the program and his mentor, Arnold Huffman with Digital Yalo: “Getting to know my mentor in this setting was unlike any other business experience I’ve been a part of. Not only did I learn about leadership, running a company, etc., but we discussed the personal side of balancing work and life.”
Need something to strive for? CYP’s annual Next Generation Award celebrates the accomplishments and influence of two young professionals who, through hard work and commitment, have made an impact within the community. Nominees must be active in the community, be essential to their profession through demonstrated leadership and offer a unique perspective, so push your young leaders to pursue a holistic approach to their development.
This year’s Next Generation Award will be presented to two winners at the chamber’s August 8 Marquee Monday event. Nominations are open through Friday, June 17, at cobbchamber.org/cyp. I hope you’ll take a moment to consider nominating one or more of your standout young professionals.
I get asked a lot why I have stayed at Georgia Power so long. I’m really proud of what our company stands for, and they have continued to challenge me and give me opportunities to grow. In my current role as Regional Director of the Metro West Region, I’ve had the opportunity to be involved in a number of economic and community development initiatives. Our community’s young professionals are the future. I’ve seen it. And encouraging them, guiding them, and leading them toward fulfilling opportunities only ensures that our futures are as bright as theirs. My challenge to you is to encourage your young professionals to jump in feet first with the chamber’s Cobb Young Professionals group and be prepared to learn and grow in every facet of their life!
