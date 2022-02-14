Every month, the Cobb Chamber of Commerce hosts its newest members for a luncheon to learn how to best use their membership. This luncheon is our monthly Engage event, aptly named because over the course of an hour and a half, attendees learn all the ways the Chamber works to strengthen our business environment, the long list of membership benefits, and how to tailor their membership to suit their needs. One of my favorite moments of the luncheon is when this question is posed to the audience: “By a show of hands, how many of you have lobbyists on staff?”
In a room full of business owners and professionals, there may be one or two hands raised at most.
Whenever we poll our members on why they joined the Cobb Chamber, the most popular response is networking. And, yes, the Chamber has a strong platform for bringing businesses together to make valuable connections. However, another important area of our mission is advocacy. In order for businesses to grow, networking goes a long way. But, it’s only part of the equation. Businesses need an advocate to represent their voices at all levels of government that supports growth, prosperity and economic competitiveness. The Cobb Chamber has a robust Government Affairs Committee, supported by an experienced executive vice president of advocacy and government relations, which focuses on the actions of federal, state and local levels of government. Through state and federal agendas, an annual D.C. fly-in and a strategic visit, touring an exceptional peer community out-of-state, the Cobb Chamber strives to provide its members with the best advocacy tools that an organization of our caliber can provide.
With multiple advocacy tools at our disposal, we are quick to share at Engage that our members are covered in the political arena.
2021 Session Success
During the 2021 state legislative session, the Cobb Chamber presented its state agenda, a document of key business priorities, to the Georgia General Assembly, and engaged in the vast number of introduced bills, focusing on those that advance our economy and support Georgia as the top place for business. It was a successful session, one that brings positive impact to our business community. This success is created by the tireless work of our Cobb Delegation and legislators across the state. We are grateful for their partnership and support on policies that support the ease of business.
Some of the legislative wins from 2021 include:
Senate Bill 6: Tax Credit Return on Investment Act/Georgia Economic Renewal Act/Georgia Economic Recovery Act — This bill includes tax incentives for the high-impact aerospace defense projects that create new jobs and investments in the state.
House Bill 265 Tax Revision for Payroll Protection Program — This bill revises the term "Internal Revenue Code" and "Internal Revenue Code of 1986" and thereby incorporates certain provisions of the federal law into Georgia law. This legislation is important for businesses that received or are receiving PPP (Payroll Protection Program) funding to make it not taxable.
House Bill 588 Georgia Freight & Logistics Program — This bill takes recommendations from the Georgia Freight & Logistics Commission and enables the Georgia Department of Transportation to make investments in private freight and logistics infrastructure for projects that provide public benefit, including enhanced public safety, enhanced mobility of people or goods, congestion mitigation, and enhanced trade and economic development.
Senate Bill 27: Military Workforce Certifications — This bill extends the time a member of the military has to qualify for the issuance of a license or certification as an electrical contractor, plumber, conditioned air contractor, low-voltage contractor or utility contractor using his or her military specialty or certification.
House Bill 327: Organized Retail Crime Prevention Act — This bill helps to prevent organized retail crime; to provide for certain record-keeping and reporting requirements for the sale and purchase of stored value cards; to provide for certain record-keeping and reporting requirements for the sale of goods by third-party sellers on online marketplaces.
What’s Happening Now — The 2022 State Session
With the current legislative session in full swing, the Chamber’s 2022 agenda addresses the key concerns from our 2,600-member organizations representing more than 16,000 business leaders.
Our 2022 state legislative priorities support public policy which:
• Promotes building and expanding Georgia’s workforce, meets the growing demands of companies already located or seeking to relocate to Georgia and addresses obstacles and funding to promote commerce, while continuing to move Georgia toward full recovery;
• Removes regulatory barriers to growth for our targeted industries that produce quality jobs;
• Supports infrastructure, transportation and mobility investments which are critical to the long-term stability and the future success of our state;
• Provides funding towards promoting career readiness initiatives at the K-12 level, a graduation rate formula that reflects schools’ progress, and support bond projects and state investments in higher education that enhance the mission of Chattahoochee Technical College, Kennesaw State University and Life University;
• Encourages state leaders to continue providing necessary support for Dobbins Air Reserve Base and all Georgia bases, placing Georgia in a position to be a net gainer of missions;
• Supports the integration of our veterans into the workforce, and the exemption of military retirement income from state income tax, making Georgia a more competitive place for military retirees to locate;
• Supports Cobb’s hospitals, practitioners, nursing homes and emergency services in their ongoing pandemic response and recovery efforts to overcome the harmful economic impact of COVID-19;
• Supports initiatives without mandates and reiterates consultation with health care providers about the vaccine and its effectiveness;
• Supports the continued management of our region’s water resources to meet the needs of metro Atlanta’s future growth; existing state laws and regulations that protect downstream river flows when new or expanded water withdrawals occur; and funding for the Metropolitan North Georgia Water Planning District to ensure adequate sources of clean water for metro Atlanta’s future growth.
As this is an election year, we anticipate a fast paced session. Speaker of the House, David Ralston recently noted that he and his colleagues will be focused on public safety, mental health and the state’s budget. In addition, Governor Brian Kemp has shared his plans to provide a $1.6 billion tax refund to tax payers, to exempt retirement income for veterans, and to ensure that 90% of tuition costs for HOPE recipients — at all public post-secondary institutions — are covered by the scholarship program.
If you’re interested in learning more about the Chamber’s activities during the 2022 session, there are several ways to get involved. You are welcome to join our Government Affairs Committee, led by Trey Paris of Taylor English Decisions, for monthly meetings throughout the year. You can also join our “From the Capitol Steps” email distribution list. “From the Capitol Steps” is a weekly e-newsletter that shares updates on the bills the Chamber is tracking and legislative activity and trends throughout the 40-day session. You can join by emailing Anna Goolsby, the Chamber’s digital communications director at agoolsby@cobbchamber.org.
The Cobb Chamber has a government relations team working for you! If there’s a matter that’s important to you, please reach out to me, Amanda Seals (aseals@cobbchamber.org) or Sharon Mason, the Chamber’s President and CEO.
Britt Fleck is the 2022 Cobb Chamber Chairwoman and a Regional Director of the Georgia Power Company.
