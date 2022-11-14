Since the start of my term as the 2022 Cobb Chamber Chairwoman, one of the things I quickly learned is that our chamber does a lot of work on behalf of the business community that most members do not get the chance to see. Most members and non-members alike, experience the work of the chamber through its events and programs. The unseen or behind-the-scenes work is often connecting businesses to resources, expediting a complicated process, finding answers or solutions to complex issues, and advocating for pro-business measures at the local, state and federal levels. I also imagine that the average chamber member or business owner in Cobb, probably doesn’t realize the robust efforts the chamber takes to support Dobbins Air Reserve Base.
For many years, the chamber has worked with Cobb County Government and its community and economic development partners to help protect and support Dobbins Air Reserve Base. As a means of advancing this mission, the chamber created “Team Dobbins,” a taskforce of civilian and military partners, chaired by Pam Younker of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and Joe Gaskin of ARCADIS, who come together multiple times a year to educate and advocate on policies and programs that reinforce the community’s support of the military and our national security. Dobbins is an essential and prized military asset, and it takes a village of supporters to bolster its missions and create a dynamic relationship between our military and business communities.
In case you need a refresher, Dobbins has more than 6,000 assigned military members, including all branches of the military. Dobbins is home to the 94th Airlift Wing, the 22nd Air Force Headquarters, the Georgia National Guard Headquarters, Navy Operational Support Center Atlanta, units of the Army Reserve, Marine Reserve, Civil Air Patrol, and other civilian partners, including Lockheed Martin and the Georgia Tech Research Institute. Dobbins is also the servicing installation for more than 400,000 eligible beneficiaries in the greater Atlanta region, including retirees from all services.
Dobbins’ next-door neighbor, Lockheed Martin has an over $3.5 billion economic impact on the county and state. Also next to the base is Georgia Tech Research Institute, the applied research division of Georgia Tech that conducts more than $728 million of research annually for government and private industry.
Dobbins is also the center for disaster recovery efforts for the entire Southeast, including the Caribbean. As a vital epicenter, it connects our public health infrastructure at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention with our military support operations across the globe.
This year, members of the chamber’s Team Dobbins advocated for our base as a candidate location for the Air Force Reserve Command recapitalization of eight C-130H aircraft with eight C-130J aircraft. Our efforts have been championed by Governor Brian Kemp and the state’s congressional delegation to the Secretary of the Air Force.
In September, the chamber hosted its annual Washington, D.C. Fly-In, bringing a group of business professionals and community leaders to the nation’s capital to meet with the state’s congressional delegation. During our meetings with U.S. Senators Jon Ossoff and Rapheal Warnock, and Congressmen Barry Loudermilk and David Scott, we discussed the need for additional mission sets for Dobbins as well as the need to expand availability of TRICARE Insurance for Air Force Reservists who are also federal civilian employees, a large population in our community.
The chamber has also successfully advocated for new laws on behalf of all of Georgia’s active and reservist military; helped secure funding for the Superior Plumbing Veterans Education Career Transition Resource Center at Chattahoochee Technical College; and the passage of legislation that creates tax incentives if a defense department contract for the "next generation" fighter (aircraft) is secured by Lockheed Martin.
On top of these efforts, the chamber is continuing its long-held tradition of honoring our local service men and women with the ARMAC Military Appreciation Luncheon on Nov. 7 at the Cobb Galleria Centre. For our 70th annual celebration, it is an honor to welcome General James C. McConville, 40th Chief of Staff of the U.S. Army as our keynote speaker. In this position, Gen. McConville is the second highest-ranking member of the United States Army appointed by the President and confirmed by the Senate to serve on the Joint Chiefs of Staff. The Joint Chiefs of Staff provide military advice to the U.S. President, the Defense Secretary, the Homeland Security Council and the National Security Council.
During the luncheon, the program recognizes the sacrifices of fallen soldiers, celebrates each branch of the armed services, and includes the presentation of the prestigious 2022 USO Patriot of the Year Award.
One of the traditions that I love about this luncheon is how the chamber pairs local companies with military personnel – this is how connections are made. The small act of gathering together bridges the gap many retired military personnel and veterans face when entering the civilian workforce.
Over the next few months, I would like to encourage you to consider how Dobbins gives so much to our community and how you can personally support our military men and women. If you encounter a service member while you are out and about, say, “Thank you!” Even better, pay it forward by treating them to a free meal, groceries or a tank of gas. If you or your business would like to join Team Dobbins, visit www.cobbchamber.org and select the Get Involved Committees page.
