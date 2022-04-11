As the 2022 Chairwoman of the Cobb Chamber, my role is focused on leading the chamber to execute on all areas of its mission. Those areas include, providing an outstanding experience and benefits for members, attracting recruiting and retaining jobs in the county, helping companies to start and grow, and advocating to enhance the state’s business climate and to promote the value of Cobb’s prized military asset, Dobbins Air Reserve Base. One area of the chamber’s mission is also closely tied to the work I do with Georgia Power, and that’s community and economic development. Good economic development that fosters healthy and supportive growth, creates opportunities for all.
SelectCobb is a comprehensive community-wide economic development initiative powered by the Cobb Chamber and its strategic partners. Every month SelectCobb is bringing positive results to the county. Since the start of SelectCobb in 2013, the team has assisted more than 195 businesses, successfully created or saved more than 38,000 high-quality jobs and secured nearly $3.47 billion in investment to our community.
Through the collective work of SelectCobb and its partners, the county has steadily developed a strong pipeline of talent, resources for entrepreneurs and start-ups, and a robust strategy for business recruitment and retention. While the global pandemic has created challenges within the economy, the metro Atlanta region has seen increased economic development activity in 2021. Cobb County has experienced this trend – SelectCobb has had its most active project pipeline than any time in its history. In 2021, the SelectCobb team helped 30 projects land in Cobb, which included 17 existing business expansions and 13 recruited companies.
As we chart our way to exiting the pandemic, the county has seen incredible opportunities for growth in these new economic times. Our talent, diverse pool of talent and diverse industries are strong factors at play behind this current economic expansion. Financial tech, supply chain and logistics, and biotech are growing industries in Cobb, taking advantage of our incredible talent pipeline. Also, in the past two years, several food and beverage companies – Papa John’s, Chicken Salad Chick, High Road Craft Ice Cream, and Freshly – have either expanded operations or relocated here, bringing global headquarters or a significant presence to Cobb. Finally, Cobb County continues to show strength as a location for global and North American headquarters as we welcome TK Elevator and Vanderlande to our list of relocating and expanding companies in our community.
Here’s an overview of the county’s top projects of the past 15 months.
Vanderlande
Global material handling and logistics company Vanderlande Industries Inc. is investing $59 million in expanding their North American headquarters within the Town Center Community Improvement District. This expansion will create 500 new jobs, bringing the company’s total employment to more than 1,250 in Georgia. Vanderlande is recognized as a leader in value-added logistics automation with the airport, parcel and warehouse markets. Vanderlande has called Cobb County its North American home for more than 23 years.
Relay Payments
Relay Payments, a venture-backed fintech company, relocated its headquarters to the Galleria Office Park. Relay Payments is modernizing the logistics and supply chain industry through instant, electronic, secure payments and removing the reliance on cash and checks.
Jeremias Inc.
Jeremias is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of flue and chimney systems. The company expanded its Marietta facility in 2021, retaining 100 employees with plans to add 60 jobs over the next three years.
Chicken Salad Chick
Chicken Salad Chick moved its corporate headquarters from Auburn, Ala., to the Cumberland Community Improvement District, across the street from its Vinings restaurant. Chicken Salad Chick joins a growing industry sector of food-based companies in the county.
Soliant
Relocating from Peachtree Corners, Soliant, a health care staffing company, is investing $1M for a new headquarters site in the Galleria Office Park. The move to Cumberland creates 130 jobs.
NPSG Global
NPSG Global, a large electromechanical and material handling equipment systems installation and contract assembly company, announced expanding its global headquarters in Marietta. The company has over 2,500 full-time employees and NPSG Global has offices in Marietta, London, Melbourne and Sao Paulo.
Attracting, recruiting and retaining businesses in the county is just one area of focus for SelectCobb. The strategy works to address the county’s workforce development needs and has a strong international business initiative, as well. This year, the chamber has several committees devoted to the long-term talent pipeline needs for companies and the short-term needs that have come out of the late stages of the pandemic. SelectCobb’s international efforts help international companies with foreign direct investment and help domestic companies expand through trade in foreign markets.
If you’re looking to get engaged with the chamber, SelectCobb is a great tool to use to meet other companies and discover new strategies for growth and talent development. Throughout the year, SelectCobb will host a small business event series, industry council meetings, business retention visits, two trade missions with Quebec-based companies and professionals, and an economic development summit. Each of these events bring together industries, economic development professionals, elected leaders and strategic partners to continue a dialogue focused on the county’s economic prosperity, bringing valuable opportunities not just to your business, but to Cobb’s citizens and business community.
