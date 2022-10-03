Over the last month our county has been grieving the unexpected loss of two Cobb County Sheriff deputies, Deputy Marshall Samual Ervin, Jr., and Deputy Jonathan Koleski. Deputies Ervin and Koleski’s lives were taken while serving a warrant at a West Cobb residence on Sept. 8. The news of this loss shocked neighbors and devastated families, friends, fellow public safety officials in Cobb and throughout the metro region.
Over the course of a couple of weeks, the public safety community came together with the deputies’ families to lay each deputy to rest. The result was a heroes’ homecoming – law enforcement from throughout the state, even as far away as Chicago and New York gathered to honor the two men who gave everything to serve and protect our community.
For decades, the Cobb Chamber of Commerce has honored the county’s public safety personnel through its Public Safety Awards Breakfast and Public Safety Appreciation Week. During the awards program, the Multi-Agency Color Guard leads a solemn ceremony to honor the county’s fallen heroes. For our 2022 program on Oct. 3, we will honor and remember 19 men and women who lost their lives in the line of duty.
When I think about our fallen heroes and all our public safety agencies serving us every day, their bravery, leadership and sacrifice amazes me. There are so many ways that these firefighters, EMTs, 911 operators, police officers and detectives touch our daily lives. They are the men and women who answer the call when your baby has stopped breathing and provide you with life-saving instructions. They are the heroes who rush head on into an active shooter situation when everyone else is running the other way, who will crawl through blinding smoke and fire when you can't escape your burning home, and who will provide tireless medical intervention until they get you to a hospital. They are the officers at elementary, middle and high schools and college campuses protecting students, teachers and administrators.
There’s another side to our public safety personnel that isn’t always noted or recognized. Shift after shift, these professionals are building lasting relationships with business owners, community leaders and citizens from every neighborhood. They’re visiting schools and functioning as positive points of contact for our children. They’re hosting workshops on personal safety and due diligence, and they’re patrolling neighborhoods, able to call people by name. They are building connections that go beyond the badge.
This year our awards program is honoring 13 individuals and 10 units from agencies throughout Cobb. The awards—Public Safety Employee of the Year Award, Medal of Valor, Award of Merit, Distinguished Achievement Award and Outstanding Community Contribution Award—are presented to Cobb’s best of the best. Each nominee demonstrates integrity, responsibility and courage in the performance of their duties.
Showing appreciation and giving thanks
In addition to our awards program, this breakfast is the start of Public Safety Appreciation Week (Oct. 3-9). This is a week dedicated to saying “thank you” to the individuals and groups that keep us safe around the clock every single day. The business community is one of the most valuable resources in Cobb, so I’m asking you to help us celebrate these wonderful men and women. Public Safety Appreciation Week information and resources is featured on the Cobb Chamber’s Facebook page and at cobbchamber.org/publicsafety.
It doesn’t take a lot or a large effort to make a difference for our public safety personnel. Here’s how you can participate and show your support:
• Stop by any agency or station to say thank you. Bring handwritten thank you cards.
• Bring treats and goodies to a station that serves your business or home.
• Organize a cookout/meal prep for the agencies in your area.
• Promote the week to your customers via email and social media.
• Provide a surprise delivery for agencies in your area (boxes of coffee, pizzas, home cooked meals, flowers, etc.).
• Display supportive messages and images on your marquee sign, website and in newsletters.
• Offer discounted services and products to public safety personnel.
Throughout the week, the chamber will be promoting appreciation messages from the business community on social media using the hashtag #CobbAppreciates. With your help, we can ensure each and every one of our public safety heroes feels valued!
With the loss of Deputies Ervin and Koleski, this year’s Public Safety Breakfast and Appreciation Week reinforces why we need these events. It’s a chance for businesses to come together and show their appreciation for a prized community asset — our public safety officials who tirelessly protect us every single day. Even if you’ve never participated in Public Appreciation Week before, make this year the start of a new tradition.
