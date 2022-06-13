In the past six months that I have served as Cobb Chamber Chairwoman, I continue to be amazed by the generosity of our business community. As this year progresses, I’m seeing firsthand how the Cobb Chamber plays a role in bringing the county’s leaders and businesses together whether it’s to raise awareness, provide solutions and resources, or to create opportunities for businesses to grow.
I see this happening in many ways, and most recently at our May Marquee Monday Small Business of the Year Awards. The Chamber’s Small Business of the Year Awards is just one way the Chamber recognizes the important role small businesses play in Cobb’s economy. You may not realize this, but small businesses make up more than 80% of the Chamber’s membership. Many of the Chamber’s events and programs are designed with the small business owner and professional in mind. Truly every day, the Chamber’s staff, board of directors and legion of volunteers are working on initiatives that affect businesses of all sizes in our region.
Our Small Business of the Year Awards make a big statement on behalf of the county’s small businesses that exemplify innovation, entrepreneurship, and a commitment to strengthening our community. For my June column, I wanted to keep the celebration going by highlighting our brightest small business stars.
2022 Small Business of the Year: Artisan Custom Closets
Our overall winner, Artisan Custom Closets, is a leader within its industry as it designs, manufacturers and installs custom storage solutions in residential homes. Artisan Custom Closets is also the only custom closet company in Georgia with all of its designers certified by the Association of Closet and Storage Professionals. Owner Lisa Carlquist has a desire to provide a truly customized solution for Artisan’s clients and to deliver exceptional customer service. Artisan Custom Closets has shown growth and resilience in the last year. The company opened a location in Nashville and it was later destroyed by a tornado. In order to keep operations moving, the company offered virtual consultations.
2022 Business to Watch: Sundial Pools
The Cobb Chamber’s Business to Watch award is given to exemplary businesses that have launched three years ago or less. The 2022 Business to Watch overall winner, Sundial Pools was born at the height of the COVID pandemic and has since expanded to a full-time service department, commercial department, and joint office and show room. The company sets itself apart from the competition through its use of technology – from light shows and water fountains to temperature adjustment all controlled from the client’s phone.
2022 Next Level of Excellence: North Georgia Staffing
The Next Level of Excellence Award is given to a company that has exceeded Small Business Administration size standards and is continuing to soar. Our 2022 overall winner is North Georgia Staffing, a human resource consulting and staffing services firm that evaluates candidates with computer-aided interviews to assess their skills competency, values and judgment processes. Since 2009, the business has grown to include 21 locations in the Southeast.
2022 Small Business Hall of Fame Inductee: Croft & Associates
In 2012, the Small Business Hall of Fame was created to shine a spotlight on the growing number of businesses that continue to set a high standard for small businesses. As our 2021 Small Business of the Year, Croft & Associates was inducted into the Small Business Hall of Fame. CROFT & Associates is an award-winning, national, multi-disciplinary architecture and engineering firm that serves clients across diverse public and private sectors. Licensed in 42 states, but with active projects around the world, its key market sectors include education, church, local and state government, federal, mission critical, industrial and commercial, mixed use, hospitality, retail and residential.
Show Your Support for Small Business
While I have highlighted some of our biggest winners here, I’d like to encourage you to visit www.CobbChamber.org/SBOY to review all of our 2022 winners. And here’s one more challenge I’d like to offer. You can help Cobb’s small businesses grow by taking small actions to support your favorite small businesses. When you can, shop local. The Cobb Chamber’s online business directory is a great place to find local vendors to help you in your business and your home. One way to expand a business’ reach through social media, is to share their posts, like their posts, make a comment or leave a positive review. When supporting local restaurants and other service providers, consider tipping generously. You can also refer your friends and colleagues to your favorite small businesses. These actions and small gestures add up to a sizable impact to a small business looking to reach new customers and providing value.
