This month at our July Marquee Monday event, the Cobb Chamber announced the 2023 Class of Leadership Cobb and honored the graduating Class of 2022. This is one of my favorite events, because every year a new class of 55 community leaders and business owners get to start a journey together that goes beyond professional development. Through class days, programs and retreats, class members dive deep into current issues, community resources and the social, political and economic needs of their community. Leadership skills are developed, perspectives are explored, and the array of economic, political, educational and social factors at work in Cobb County are introduced.
During my class year, the program day that had the most impact for me was Social Services Day. Every class member was given a situational role to play in a poverty simulator created by the United Way. Through the simulator, everyone utilized various social services to overcome their challenging situation. It was eye opening how very difficult it can be for families to maneuver through a tough life situation. I learned and established a great deal of appreciation for each of the agencies that day.
And Leadership Cobb is just a small piece of what the Cobb Chamber offers: numerous opportunities to take your development to the next level and build a network of peers that will enrich your personal and professional life for years to come. As business and community leaders, we often hear that we need to make learning a top priority. So let the Cobb Chamber be a significant piece of your organization’s leadership development, whether for yourself or someone you know. Beyond personal growth, the Chamber nurtures connections with Cobb’s business community through three programs: Leadership Cobb, the Honorary Commanders Association and Cobb Youth Leadership.
Considered one of Cobb County’s most unique leadership programs, Honorary Commanders Association is a joint effort of the Cobb Chamber, Dobbins Air Reserve Base, General Lucius D. Clay National Guard Center, Navy and Marine Corps. HCA annually selects community and business leaders and pairs them with military commanders in a yearlong program, giving those leaders the opportunity to learn more about local military activities, their impact on our economy and various aspects of the national defense system. Events, socials and trips allow class members to be constantly challenged and engaged before joining 800-plus past Honorary Commanders graduates.
What I love more than anything about this program are the deep relationships that are made between our Cobb community and our military and defense peers at local and remote bases that may not otherwise be ingrained within our community. We are so fortunate to have Dobbins Air Reserve Base call Cobb County home, and their partnership is critical to the success of this program.
During my Honorary Commanders class year, the visit to Parris Island was amazing. We were able to witness drill sergeants prepare recruits to become Marines. The agenda for our last day was full of emotion as we attended the graduation ceremony and witnessed the pride of not only each new Marine, but their family members. It was such an honor to see the men and women celebrate their accomplishments.
As a leadership program specifically for rising high school juniors, the Chamber’s Cobb Youth Leadership program fills a unique and important niche by guiding and developing our young future leaders. This program was created in 1989 to provide students a unique opportunity to learn about their community as well as meet and interact with students from other high schools—something I consider so important in today’s climate.
Students in Cobb County must complete and submit applications for CYL in the spring of their sophomore year. The approximately 55 chosen students participate in the program during their junior year of high school. Throughout their class year, CYL students are introduced to local, state and national leaders, while receiving information on the responsibility, ethics and tools for effective leadership. Students also participate in two retreats where they focus on team building, personality inventories and additional leadership topics such as cultural diversity and community service.
My challenge to you is to consider applying to or nominating someone you know to one of the Cobb Chamber’s leadership programs. Visit cobbchamber.org to learn more and apply—and keep an eye out throughout the year for more information on Leadership Cobb and Cobb Youth Leadership.
