The Georgia Department of Economic Development announced that five Cobb County companies were among the 25 recipients of the 2022 GLOBE Award.
Managed by the Department’s International Trade team, this state-led awards program highlights Georgia companies that expanded sales to new international markets in the previous year. During calendar year 2021, the 25 GLOBE winners collectively exported to 70 countries.
The 2022 GLOBE Award winners come from across the State of Georgia, and 80% of this year’s winners are small businesses with fewer than 100 employees. The winners built successful market entry strategies demonstrating their commitment, determination, and willingness to leverage export resources. Eighty-four percent of the winners engaged with GDEcD for export assistance in the last two years.
The five local companies were: AGRI International LLC in Marietta, Americo Manufacturing Inc. in Marietta, Interra International LLC in Atlanta, TAMM Net Inc in Atlanta and Valtorc International in Kennesaw.
Three outstanding companies were also named 2022 Exporters of the Year in the small, medium, and large company categories. Cobb County's Interra International won the large company category. It experienced record-setting success in international markets in 2021 despite challenges from the pandemic. The company is dedicated to expanding in international markets, is willing to work in potentially difficult markets and continues to invest in innovative market-entry strategies.
