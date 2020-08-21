Cumberland-based Boyd Collar Nolen Tuggle & Roddenbery announce that its five shareholders have all been honored in the 2021 edition of The Best Lawyers in America.
Robert D. Boyd, John L. Collar Jr., Richard M. Nolen, Jonathan J. Tuggle and Tina Shadix Roddenbery were named by the guide as leading lawyers in the area of family law. Boyd Collar Nolen Tuggle & Roddenbery specializes in all facets of family law, litigating and negotiating issues from the basic to the most complex. Boyd has been recognized for more than 20 years, and Collar, Nolen, Tuggle and Roddenbery have all been recognized for more than 10 years.
For more information, visit https://www.bcntrlaw.com/.
