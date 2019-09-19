Fit Body Boot Camp will open Sept. 30 at 1062 Johnson Ferry Road in east Cobb.
The franchise is owned and operated by Anan Tanneeru, who has worked in the IT industry for over 20 years. This is Tanneeru’s first location and has plans to open a second in 2020.
The company’s specialized Afterburn workouts use a combination of high intensity interval training and active rest training to help the body burn up to twice the fat and calories that traditional workouts burn in only half the time. The workouts also keep it burning for up to 36 hours after each group personal training session and are designed for both women and men.
The location will have sessions scheduled in the mornings and evenings to accommodate all schedules.
Fit Body Boot Camp was founded in 2009, by personal trainer/fitness industry icon, social influencer, author and podcaster Bedros Keuilian.
For more information, visit https://fitbodybootcamp.com/eastcobbfitnessbootcamp/, call 470-222-3992 or email info@eastcobbfitbody.com.
