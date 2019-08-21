Fischer Homes announced that it has completed its decorated four-bedroom model home at the Springbrook Estates community in Cobb County.
There will be a grand opening held on Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. at the home, 4940 Creekside Lane in Powder Springs.
Springbrook Estates is a new $32 million community of 106 single-family homes, located in downtown Powder Springs on Lewis Road. Homes in the community are priced from the $310s to the $400-plus.
For more information, call 404-620-6814 or visit fischerhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.