Cobb County-based Fischer Homes announced that Doug Cohen will lead the Atlanta Division as market president.
Cohen will be responsible for the Atlanta Division’s strategic initiatives, land acquisitions and homebuilding operations.
he brings over 22 years of homebuilding experience, as well as an additional 10 years of executive leadership and coaching experience.
Also joining the Atlanta Division is Jonathan Pressley as vice president of acquisition and development. Pressley brings nearly 15 years of experience in the land development, land acquisition and construction industries within the Atlanta metro area. He will be responsible for the management of land acquisition, due diligence, entitlements and development for all communities within the Atlanta Division of Fischer Homes.
Founded in 1980, Fischer Homes has grown to build over 25,000 homes and employs 550 associates. The company now has more than 150 new home communities throughout Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana and Georgia.
For more information, visit fischerhomes.com.
