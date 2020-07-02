First Horizon National Corp. and IBERIABANK Corporation, which has bank locations in the Cumberland area and Marietta, announced completion of their previously announced all-stock merger of equals.
The combined company, with $79 billion in assets, $60 billion in deposits and $58 billion in loans as of March 31 will be headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee and operate under the First Horizon name.
Clients will continue to be served through their respective First Horizon or IBERIABANK branches, websites, mobile apps, financial advisors and relationship managers until systems are integrated. IBERIABANK will adopt the First Horizon name following operating systems conversion, which is expected to occur in mid-2021. For convenience, clients can continue to usethe full ATM network of both banks for cash withdrawals at no charge. As the various systems of each bank are integrated and converted over the next year or so, affected clients will be notified of the changes.
Under the terms of the merger agreement, IBERIABANK shareholders received 4.584 shares of First Horizon for each IBERIABANK share they own. Approximately 56% of the combined company is held by legacy First Horizon shareholders with approximately 44% held by legacy IBERIABANK shareholders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.