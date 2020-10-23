First Horizon National Corp., which has Cobb County locations, reported third quarter 2020 net income available to common shareholders of $523 million, with earnings per share of 95-cents.
Third quarter 2020 results reflect the impact of the July 1, IBERIABANK Corporation merger and the July 17, acquisition of 30 Truist branches and include $269 million pre-tax, or 60-cents per share, from notable items largely related to the IBKC Merger. Excluding notable items, adjusted third quarter net income available to common shareholders totaled $193 million, or 35-cents per share.
Reported results prior to third quarter 2020 reflect legacy First Horizon results only.
The third quarter 2020 earnings materials are available at http://ir.fhnc.com. In addition, the financial results and earnings presentation will be furnished on a Form 8-K that will be available on the Securities and Exchange Commission website at www.sec.gov.
A replay of the Oct. 23 conference call will be available until Nov. 6 at midnight. To listen to the replay, dial 1-877-344-7529. The access code is 10148078.
A replay of the webcast will also be available at http://ir.fhnc.com/Event on Oct. 23 at midnight and archived on the site for one year.
