First Horizon National Corp. and IBERIABANK Corporation, which has bank locations in the Cumberland area and Marietta, announced receipt of regulatory approval from the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System to complete their previously announced all-stock merger of equals.
Upon completion of the merger, the combined company will be one of the largest financial services companies headquartered in the South and one of the top 25 banks in the U.S., in deposits. The companies expect the merger to be completed on July 1, pending customary closing conditions.
Clients will continue to be served through their respective First Horizon or IBERIABANK branches, websites, mobile apps, financial advisors and relationship managers until systems are integrated.
IBERIABANK will adopt the First Horizon name following operating systems conversion, expected to occur in 2021.
Under the terms of the merger agreement, IBERIABANK shareholders will receive 4.584 shares of First Horizon for each IBERIABANK share they own. After closing, approximately 56% of the combined company will be held by legacy First Horizon shareholders and approximately 44% will held by legacy IBERIABANK shareholders.
