FireWorks Coworking recently held a ribbon cutting and launch party in the McClaren Mill Office Park at 531 Roselane Street, Suite 400 in Marietta.
FireWorks Coworking offers monthly memberships to entrepreneurs, freelancers and small businesses in the Marietta area seeking desk or office space. Amenities include a photo studio, a podcast studio and conference rooms.
For more information, visit fireworksfly.com.
