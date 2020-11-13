The Northwest Cobb Area Council will meet on Wednesday from 11:30 to 1 p.m. at the Governor's Gun Club, 1005 Cobb Place Boulevard in Kennesaw.
Acworth Mayor Tommy Allegood and Kennesaw Mayor Derek Easterling will share about new and exciting projects coming to their cities, as well as lessons learned about leading a town through a global health crisis. Allegood was elected Mayor of Acworth in 2002 and is serving his fifth unopposed term. Easterling was elected Mayor of Kennesaw in 2015 and started his second term at the beginning of the year.
Register online by Monday, Nov. 16 for the in-person experience. Walk-up admissions and payment cannot be granted. Attendees will be asked to wear masks during event check-in and while moving through the event space. Temperature checks will be conducted upon entering the event space.
To attend virtually, attendees should register for the event by 5 p.m. on Nov. 15.
To register, visit https://cobbgacoc.wliinc15.com//events/Northwest-Cobb-Area-Council-9169/details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.