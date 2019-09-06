Fifth Third Bank (Georgia) announced its new 53 Yard Drive Campaign in partnership with the KSU Owls football team.
When the KSU football team completes a successful, scoring offensive drive of 53 yards or more, KSU fans attending the game will receive 53 points in the KSU Rewards App. A push notification will be sent to all App users each time this happens. Points can be used for concessions, merchandise and other spirit items announced throughout the season.
In addition to the points, Fifth Third will donate $100 to The CARE (Campus Awareness, Resource & Empowerment) Center at KSU for every offensive drive of 53 yards or more - up to $5,300. CARE Services offers support to students who have experienced homelessness, food insecurity and/or are in the foster care system.
At the first game on Aug. 31 against Point University, the KSU owls completed six offensive drives of 53 yards or more. As a result, KSU CARE will receive $600 from Fifth Third Bank and fans received a total of 318 points in their app.
Since its inception in 2011, CARE has served over 1,600 individual students. In 2017, more than 9% of KSU students experienced some form of homelessness, and 36% of that 9% were food insecure. From August 2018 to July 2019, CARE’s two campus pantries provided food to 500 students.
